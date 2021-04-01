Gold is in downtrend but we can see that the double bottom formation has formed and we could see a move to the upside.
1676 is the historical buying zone. If you scroll the Daily chart back in history, you will see that the same accumulation happened before in April 2020 so we could see a move up. However I don’t expect the move to be that strong as in 2020. What I see is a move towards 1738-46 where we could see short trades. So, watch for a move up then rejection in the POC zone towards the double bottom.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.