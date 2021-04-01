Gold is in downtrend but we can see that the double bottom formation has formed and we could see a move to the upside.

1676 is the historical buying zone. If you scroll the Daily chart back in history, you will see that the same accumulation happened before in April 2020 so we could see a move up. However I don’t expect the move to be that strong as in 2020. What I see is a move towards 1738-46 where we could see short trades. So, watch for a move up then rejection in the POC zone towards the double bottom.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

