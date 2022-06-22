Todays’ market summary
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.
Brent is falling today with President Biden expected to call for a temporary suspension of the 18.4 cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline.
Gold prices are extending losses.
Top daily news
Stock markets are lower today after US stocks finished solidly higher on Tuesday. Alphabet shares rallied 4.11% outperforming market amid news Google resolved French copyright dispute over online content and has dropped its appeal against a 500 million euro ($528 million) fine, Microsoft stock rose 2.46% as the IT giant said it would stop selling technology that guesses someone's emotion based on a facial image and would no longer provide access to facial recognition technology.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.08%
|GBP USD
|-0.41%
|USD JPY
|-0.95%
|AUD USD
|-0.48%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Tuesday despite National Association of Realtors report existing-home sales retreated for the fourth consecutive month in May - falling 8.6% over year.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued advancing yesterday despite European Central Bank report euro zone’s current account deficit increased to €6 billion in April, up from €2 billion in previous month. USD/JPY accelerated its climbing Tuesday while AUD/USD continued its advancing with yen higher against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar lower.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.46%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.76%
|Hang Seng Index
|-2.27%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.23%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of Federal Reserve chair Powell’s testimony to Congress at 15:30 CET today. The yield on benchmark 10-year US notes edged down to 3.262% currently. Stock indexes in US ended higher on Tuesday: the three main US stock indexes posted daily gains ranging from 2.2% to 2.5%.
European stock indexes are down currently after a bullish session on Tuesday with auto shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading losses.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-4.63%
|WTI Crude
|-5.62%
Brent is falling today with President Biden expected to call for a temporary suspension of the 18.4 cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline. Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 1 % but is lower currently. Brent rose 0.5% to $114.65 a barrel.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|Gold
Gold prices are extending losses today. Spot gold lost 0.32% to $1,832.44 an ounce on Tuesday.
