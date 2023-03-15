Share:

It has been quite a day across global stock markets. As banking stocks gave up earlier upside, European equity indices tumbled on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 dropping nearly 4.0% and Germany’s DAX falling 3.3%.

US markets also slumped, weighed by banking giant Credit Suisse shedding more than 20% and clocking an all- time low, following its largest shareholder pulling back on support, the Saudi National Bank. This stock has been in a downtrend for two years (chart below showing clear-cut downside bias); therefore, there are clearly issues within the organisation predating the SVB failure.

Credit Suisse:

DAX 40 Eyeing Key Daily Support

Recording its largest one-day decline since August 2022, the DAX is on the doorstep of key support on the daily timeframe at 14,602. You will note that this Quasimodo resistance-turned-support formation is accompanied by hidden positive divergence from the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Also note that since the index bottomed in early October, we have seen an uptrend form, constructed through a series of higher highs and higher lows. As a result, the aforementioned support level could be a decisive base: we respond from here and push on to forge fresh highs or rupture support and establish a lower high and a subsequent lower low to form a downtrend.

Interestingly, I see a comparable picture on the CAC 40—the benchmark stock index from France—and also the EU50, which is the Euro Stoxx 50 that houses the largest companies in Europe. The two charts are shown below. You will see that the CAC 40 displays a daily Quasimodo resistance-turned-support at 6,791 that is joined by RSI positive hidden divergence. However, you will also recognise that the EU50 is actually testing its daily Quasimodo resistance-turned-support at 4,016, alongside positive hidden RSI divergence. Consequently, this may add weight to the DAX and CAC 40 finding support should the latter hold ground.

CAC 40:

EU50: