GBP/USD technical analysis
-
Bullish Trap trade.
-
The way to 1.2220 is now open.
-
Retest of MEGATREND and Camarilla MH4.
-
1.2058 Intraday target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
D1 Chart GBP/USD
1. Previous high.
2. Low.
3. Bullish trap pattern & entry.
4. Target zone.
5. TP.
The GBP/USD has made 204 pips of the ATR for the last 14 days. It means it’s a very volatile market. At this point the MEGATREND MAs are crossing up with a strong pattern and bulls are in control. Yesterday washout was good to sell the GBP/USD but today we can see that the move is a good trap for bears. Bullish trap trade is in progress and this is my 8 consecutive GBP/USD in profit.
The 1.1890 zone is the zone where the trap trade happened. Market has also been rejected from the MAs and the MH4 zone, The ATR daily target points to 1.2058 but the doors toward the 1.2200 zone are open. Buying the rallies is the option as the MEGATREND MA angle is sharp and pointing up. The jaws are open.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.