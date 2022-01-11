GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level.
A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark.
The market has yet to confirm overbought conditions as the rising RSI is still some distance below 70, while the Stochastics have just pivoted to the upside to pierce the 80 level. Therefore, the base scenario is for bullish pressures to dominate in the short term.
Nevertheless, should the bears win the battle, pressing the price below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1409 - 1.4248 upleg at 1.3578, the red Tenkan-sen line could immediately attempt to halt the fall around 1.3515 as it did last week. If it proves fragile, the decline could stretch towards the 1.3400 region, where the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) happen to be at the moment. Then, a step beneath the 1.3350 – 1.3300 region could encounter support somewhere between 1.3200 and the 2021 low of 1.3160.
Summarizing, the technical picture is favoring additional gains in the GBPUSD market, though only a sustainable move above the channel could add extra fuel to the ongoing bullish run.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
Gold gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A positive risk tone, hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.