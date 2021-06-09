GBP/AUD still on the sidelines, but trend optimism seems to be growing [Video]

GBPAUD continues to trade within a broad range, but the slow pace of higher highs and higher lows from the two-year low of 1.7413 registered in January, and the recent bullish intersection between the simple moving averages (SMAs) could be an encouraging sign of trend improvement.
As regards the price momentum, the technical oscillators keep the short-term bias on the bearish side as the RSI is trending downwards to meet its 50 neutral levels, and the MACD is losing strength below its red signal line. The Stochastics hold a negative trajectory as well, favoring additional downside corrections in the market.
Nevertheless, in the very short-term picture, the price could debunk the daunting signals coming from the technical oscillators if it finally manages to bounce on the 20-day SMA at 1.8253 and rally above the range’s upper boundary of 1.8525. Beyond that ceiling, the bulls could gear up to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 sell-off at 1.8719, while higher, the next battle could develop around the 50% Fibonacci of 1.9125.
Otherwise, should the 20-day SMA prove to be fragile, letting the pair slip below the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.8217 too, traders could look for support near the 1.8000 round-level, where the 200-day SMA resides as well? If sellers persist, the spotlight will turn to the crucial floor of 1.7740, a break of which may pressure the price straight to the two-year low of 1.7413.
In brief, GBPAUD continues to follow a sideways path in the big picture, though there is a ray of optimism that a bullish trend reversal could be in progress and a decisive close above 1.8525 is required to confirm that.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.