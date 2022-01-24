GBP/USD technical analysis summary

Sell Stop: Below 1.3523.

Stop Loss: Above 1.3564.

Indicator Signal RSI Buy MACD Sell Donchian Channel Sell MA(200) Sell Fractals Sell Parabolic SAR Sell

GBP/USD chart analysis

The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is falling under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is tilted downward itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3523. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3564. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of forex – GBP/USD

UK manufacturing PMI flash reading was worse than expected for January. Will the GBPUSD price retreat continue?

UK manufacturing PMI flash reading was worse than expected for January: Markit reported UK manufacturing PMI flash reading came in at 56.9 for January after 57.9 for December, when a reading of 57.7 was expected. This is bearish for GBPUSD.

