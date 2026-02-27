TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK politics and BoE easing bets favor bears, US PPI in focus

  • GBP/USD struggles to register any meaningful recovery from the weekly low set on Thursday.
  • The UK political drama and dovish BoE expectations undermine the GBP, capping spot prices.
  • Reduced Fed rate cut bets offer some support to the USD, backing the case for further losses.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK politics and BoE easing bets favor bears, US PPI in focus
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow band around the 1.3500 psychological mark through the first half of the European session on Friday and remains close to the weekly low, touched the previous day. The domestic political drama, along with the Bank of England (BoE) easing expectations, undermines the British Pound (GBP). Moreover, the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook acts as a tailwind for the USD and caps the currency pair.

The Green Party pulled off a landmark victory and snatched the formerly safe seat of Gorton and Denton away from Labour. The outcome is seen as a major blow to the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ailing authority and will spark further questions over his leadership of the party. Moreover, the Greens’ first-ever win in a parliamentary by-election underscores the breakdown of Britain’s decades-old two-party politics, fueling uncertainty and undermining the GBP amid the growing acceptance of a BoE interest rate cut in May.

In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said during his testimony before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee earlier this week that there is scope for interest rate cuts amid expectations that inflation will return to the 2% target. In contrast, traders trimmed their bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) after the January FOMC minutes showed that the central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates further. Moreover, officials discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation does not cool.

The Fed's relatively hawkish outlook keeps the USD close to the monthly swing high, touched last week. However, growing concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The market focus now shifts to the US Producer Price Index (PPI). This, along with comments from influential FOMC members, could drive the USD and provide short-term impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis GBP/USD

Technical Analysis:

The near-term bias is mildly bearish as the GBP/USD pair holds below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint on the 4-hour chart, near 1.3572, keeping the broader tone heavy despite the recent stabilization above 1.3485. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 45 stays below the 50 midline, hinting at prevailing but moderate selling pressure rather than oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has slipped marginally below its Signal line around the zero level, with a flat histogram that reinforces a weak downside bias within a consolidative environment.

Initial support emerges at 1.3485, the latest reaction floor, followed by 1.3475 and then 1.3450 if bears extend control. On the upside, immediate resistance stands at 1.3520, with a break above exposing 1.3550 ahead of the 1.3570/1.3580 area, where the 200-period SMA aligns with prior price congestion to form a stronger resistance zone. A sustained move above 1.3580 would be needed to challenge the current bearish bias, while holding below 1.3520 keeps the risk skewed toward a deeper pullback within the recent range.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 1.1800 neighbourhood amid marginal gains at the end of the week. The pair’s tepid move higher comes against the backdrop of a generalised lack of direction in the FX galaxy and the irresolute price action in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD trades on the back foot on Friday, adding to Thursday’s losses around the 1.3450 region. Cable’s move lower comes amid the lacklustre performance of the Greenback in a context of a wide spread absence of volatility.

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold adds to the ongoing recovery, up for the third day in a row and surpassing the $5,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The relentless uptick in the precious metal remains bolstered by steady geopolitical tensions and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. 

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers