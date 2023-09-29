GBP/USD
Profit-taking on dollar longs at the end of Q3 lifts sterling for the second day, pushing the price to one-week high.
Slightly stronger UK economic growth in the second quarter, compared to Q1 and consensus, may boost optimism and add to supportive factors to sterling, though US consumer spending increased in line with expectations and underlying inflation (PCE report) rose marginally in August and suggests that price pressures are subsiding, which would be good news for the US central bank.
Fresh recovery so far retraced 50% of the latest 1.2424/1.2110 bear-leg and cracked pivotal falling 10DMA (1.2259), with close above here needed to strengthen near-term structure for further recovery in coming sessions.
Otherwise, expect the downside to remain vulnerable while the action stays below 10DMA.
Res: 1.2258; 1.2308; 1.2374; 1.2412.
Sup: 1.2188; 1.2110; 1.2074; 1.2000.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2348
- R2 1.2286
- R1 1.2243
- PP 1.2182
-
- S1 1.2139
- S2 1.2077
- S3 1.2034
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.