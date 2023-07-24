Share:

GBP/USD

Cable edged lower in early Monday and hit new marginally lower two-week low, after bears probed through pivotal supports at 1.2866/48 (Fibo 50% of 1.2590/1.3141 / 20DMA) though losses were limited and near-term action influenced by Friday’s Doji candle, being so far in the same shape.

Bears pressure next pivot at 1.2801 (Fibo 61.8%) violation of which would further weaken near-term structure for deeper pullback.

On the other hand, oversold stochastic and neutral RSI, suggest that bears may take a breather above 1.2800 zone, with bearish bias expected to remain intact while the price action stays below broken Fibo 38.2% level at 1.2931, while acceleration through upper pivots at 1.2974/1.3000 (10DMA / psychological) would revive bulls and signal an end of corrective phase.

Res: 1.2866; 1.2904; 1.2931; 1.2974.
Sup: 1.2801; 1.2750; 1.2720; 1.2673.

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.2988
    2. R2 1.2946
    3. R1 1.29
  2. PP 1.2858
    1. S1 1.2811
    2. S2 1.2769
    3. S3 1.2723

 

