GBP/USD
Cable resumes steep descend, which paused after 0.8% drop on Tuesday, and probed below 1.3700 mark on Thursday.
Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.3668 (76.4% of 1.3571/1.3983), on course to fully retrace the upleg from 1.3571 (July 20 low).
Rising bearish momentum and multiple MA bear crosses on daily chart support the action but bears may face headwinds on approach to the top of thick rising weekly cloud (1.3645) as daily stochastic is oversold.
Upticks should stay under broken 200DMA (1.3783) to keep bears in play and offer better levels to re-enter larger downtrend.
Res: 1.3700; 1.3728; 1.3783; 1.3810.
Sup: 1.3668; 1.3645; 1.3591; 1.3571.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3839
- R2 1.3813
- R1 1.3784
- PP 1.3757
-
- S1 1.3728
- S2 1.3702
- S3 1.3673
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
