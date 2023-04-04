GBP/USD
Cable extends step ascend into second straight day, extending broader uptrend above former tops (1.2447) and hit new multi-month high on probe through 1.2500 barrier, for the first time since June 2022.
Pound benefited from fresh weakness of the US dollar, as growing optimism continues to fuel risk appetite.
Markets also keep a high percentage of expectations that the Bank of England would deliver a 12th consecutive rate hike in its May policy meeting, although some calmer tones about possibility that the central bank may need to start cutting rates earlier than expect, but this was so far seen as a speculation and had no impact on pound’s near-term performance.
Technical studies keep firm bullish tone on daily chart and continue to support fresh advance, which looks for close above 1.2447 (former tops of Dec 14 / Jan 23) to generate initial signal of bullish continuation.
Additional positive signal has been generated on bullish engulfing pattern on monthly chart, after the action in past four months repeatedly failed to register close below 1.20 level, adding to significance of the support.
Also, fresh rally signaled an end of four-month consolidation and extension of an uptrend from 1.0348 (Sep 26 low), bringing in focus targets at 1.2665 (May 2022 double top); 1.2759 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.4249/1.0348 downtrend) and 1.2791 (100WMA).
Broken barriers at 1.2447 reverted to solid support, which guards rising 10DMA (1.2335), where dips should be contained.
Res: 1.2600; 1.2665; 1.2694; 1.2759
Sup: 1.2500; 1.2447; 1.2335; 1.2290
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews two-month highs above 1.0950
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early February above 1.0950 before retreating modestly. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar following disappointing data releases fuels EUR/USD's rally on Tuesday.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.2500 after having met resistance at that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold surges to fresh multi-month highs above $2,020
Gold has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level in over a year above $2,020 on Tuesday. Dismal JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data from the US triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff in the American session and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.