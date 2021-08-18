- A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- Worries that job losses will rise after the furlough scheme ends weighed on the GBP.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the steep fall.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Tuesday and dived to over three-week lows, recording the heaviest fall since June despite a mostly upbeat UK jobs report. In fact, the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged lower to 4.7% during the three months to June from 4.8% previous. This was accompanied by strong wage growth data, showing that Average Earnings including Bonuses improved from 7.4% to 8.8% during the reported period. However, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell 7.8K in July as against the previous month's print of -114.8K. This comes amid worries that job losses will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the British pound.
Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand further contributed to the pair's sharp intraday decline. Against the backdrop of concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, political tension in Afghanistan took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the US equity markets, which drove some haven flows towards the greenback. The risk-off impulse in the markets was exacerbated following the release of weaker US monthly retail sales figures for July. The headline sales missed consensus estimates by a big margin and declined sharply by 1.1% in July. Adding to this, core retail sales (excluding autos) fell 0.4% during the reported month as against expectations for a modest 0.1% growth.
Nevertheless, the data reaffirmed that the US consumer has grown more cautious in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. This further forced investors to scale back their expectations about an early policy tightening by the Fed, though did little to hinder the strong USD positive move. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, though lacked any follow-through selling and edged higher during the Asian session on Wednesday. The uptick wasn't backed by any fundamental catalyst and remained limited as market participants now look forward to the UK consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session.
Investors will look for clues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook and the likely timing when the US central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, this week’s pullback from the 1.3875-80 region validated a descending triangle breakdown. A subsequent break and acceptance below the 1.3800 mark now support prospects for a further depreciating move. From current levels, the pair seems more likely to slide back towards the 1.3700 round figure. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for a slide back towards July monthly swing lows, around the 1.3570 region, with some intermediate support near the 1.3640-35 region and the 1.3600 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now seem seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.3800 mark. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move towards the 1.3875-80 heavy supply zone. This should now act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. The pair might then surpass the 1.3900 mark and aim to test 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.3925 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest fall in five months around 1.3750 amid the US dollar’s pullback ahead of the UK inflation data. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and hopes that the recent UK vaccine optimism could help ease the Delta covid variant woes. Focus on FOMC minutes.
Gold attempts to claim $1,800 amid risk aversion
Gold prices continue to hover in a narrow trading band on mixed play on concerns of rising coronavirus Delta variant and a firmer US dollar. The prices gain traction on the asset’s safe-haven appeal. After gold, the greenback also competes as a safer investment opportunity during any political or financial uncertainties.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?