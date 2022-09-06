GBP/USD
Cable edged higher in Asian / European trading on Tuesday, boosted by cautious optimism that new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will manage handle deepening crisis, though market will look for a much more evidence about the action the new government will take.
The key problem that Truss face will be to cap energy costs, as soaring prices strongly hit UK households, by sharply rising cost of living.
The new government is expected to unveil the plan for providing a billions of pounds to help struggling Britain’s households and will also need to answer the questions about fiscal and monetary policy.
This comes a week ahead of Bank of England policy meeting (Sep 15), in which the central bank is expected to hike interest rates for the seventh consecutive time, with around 70% expecting 75 basis points hike to 2.5%, in its fight to bring the double-digit inflation under control.
Technical picture shows fatigue of larger bears as daily studies are oversold, though firm bearish structure and persisting negative fundamentals suggest that corrective action likely will be just positioning for fresh push lower.
Upticks should be ideally capped under daily Tenkan-sen (1.1672), also 50% retracement of 1.1900/1.1443 bear-leg, to keep bears intact for final attack at 2020 low at 1.1410, loss of which would spark stronger acceleration lower.
Res: 1.1618; 1.1672; 1.1703; 1.1761.
Sup: 1.1568; 1.1512; 1.1443; 1.1410.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1623
- R2 1.1573
- R1 1.1545
- PP 1.1494
-
- S1 1.1466
- S2 1.1416
- S3 1.1388
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9950 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9950 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data for August, the greenback gathers strength and makes it difficult for the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory despite having retreated from the five-day high it touched above 1.1600 earlier in the session. New UK PM Liz Truss is reportedly planning to freeze energy prices for households for 18 months. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.
Gold pares daily gains amid rising US yields, trades near $1,710
Following the upsurge witnessed in the Asian session, gold reversed its direction and declined toward $1,710. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
This support level promises a 120% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shows a lack of volatility –a characteristic of many meme coins. These dog-coins have a phase of near-zero volatility and compression of price range followed by an explosive move.
Nio Inc takes center stage ahead of earnings report this week
NYSE:NIO fell by 9.82% during last week’s trading. Nio is reporting its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. BYD falls in Asian trading as Daiwa predicts Buffett will sell his whole stake.