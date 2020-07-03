Since the June 10th high, the GBP/USD has been swinging along descending channel lines, proving opportunity to buy and sell these boundaries in combination with overbought and oversold conditions.
The general expectation we have is for a short-term dip into the 1.2405 area, which could flip polarity to become support. If broken, an intermediate line could defend further downside (currently at 1.2320 and descending). Prices have to drop with some momentum towards these areas to ignite a reaction to be traded upon, otherwise, a dull descending structure will do more damage and we would have to wait for a dip all way down to the 1.2200 area.
On the upside, bulls certainly remain in directional control until the descending line (now at 1.2660) is met. Here too, a collision with overbougth momentum, ideally originating from a previously oversold condition, would set-up a short trade targeting neutral oscillator zones again.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, pressured amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the US. Traders are digesting the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls figures already out ahead of the long US weekend. EZ final services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling below 1.25 as Brexit remains stuck
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, off the highs. Top-level EU-UK Brexit talks have been postponed until next week amid disagreements. The UK is continuing to reopen while US coronavirus cases are surging. The final Services PMI is awaited.
Bitcoin must endorse the time of Ethereum has come
The crypto market remains in a choke point, and after signs of a possible upward shift yesterday, the market was once again disappointed to see Bitcoin in the low range of the $8900 to $9000 choke point.
Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1775 region
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1775 region through the early European session.
S&P 500: Futures struggle to refresh two-week top
S&P 500 Futures prints mild loss of 0.10% while declining to 3,126 during the initial hour of Tokyo session on Friday. In doing so, the risk barometer fails to extend the previous four-day winning streak.