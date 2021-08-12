Daily outlook

GBP/USD corrected some of the recent uptrends currently and it just rebounded from 1.35721, looks like it has to go higher to achieve the orders above to fill them, and then it will continue going down to complete the correction and then rebounds from 1.32828 as there's a node which shows the price is cheaper and there will be a good opportunity to start buying.

price might see 1.37612 and then goes up to 1.41360, after testing the level price might start declining to the level 1.32823 - 1.32495, there we can decide that correction is ended or not. but that's a high probability for the price to return from the level.

The system used for analyzing this chart is Harmonic Equilibrium Routing.