GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3400 on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish pressure is easing.

The University of Michigan will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for July.

Following Thursday's choppy action, GBP/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.3450 in the European session on Friday.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.18% 0.00% -0.17% -0.45% -0.49% -0.35% EUR 0.33% 0.15% 0.33% 0.16% -0.12% -0.28% -0.02% GBP 0.18% -0.15% 0.16% 0.02% -0.26% -0.38% -0.16% JPY 0.00% -0.33% -0.16% -0.18% -0.46% -0.60% -0.26% CAD 0.17% -0.16% -0.02% 0.18% -0.31% -0.40% -0.18% AUD 0.45% 0.12% 0.26% 0.46% 0.31% -0.11% 0.11% NZD 0.49% 0.28% 0.38% 0.60% 0.40% 0.11% 0.22% CHF 0.35% 0.02% 0.16% 0.26% 0.18% -0.11% -0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground following the employment report, the upbeat data releases from the US supported the US Dollar and made it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum on Thursday.

The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in the US rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in June, surpassing the market forecast for an increase of 0.1%. Additionally, the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined to 221,000 from 228,000 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who said late Thursday that he continues to believe that the Fed should cut its interest rate target at the July meeting, limited the USD's gains and allowed GBP/USD to keep its footing.

The University of Michigan (UoM) will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for July later in the day. Investors could ignore the headline number and react to the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey. A noticeable increase in this data could boost the USD with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, in case markets remain risk-positive heading into the weekend, GBP/USD could stretch higher. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.1% and 0.2%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered to 50 and GBP/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a lack of seller interest.

On the upside, 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3400-1.3390 (round level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.3300 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).