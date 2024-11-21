GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.2650 in the European morning on Thursday.

Pound Sterling failed to benefit from stronger-than-forecast October UK inflation data.

The technical picture points to a buildup of bearish momentum ahead of US data releases.

After failing to stabilize above 1.2700 on Wednesday, GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and closed marginally lower on the day. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning on Thursday and trades slightly below 1.2650.

In the early trading hours of the European session, GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the UK showed that inflation in October rose at a stronger pace than expected. The risk-averse market environment, however, supported the US Dollar and forced the pair to turn south in the second half of the day.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.15% and 0.5% on the day, pointing to a cautious market mood. A bearish opening in Wall Street could boost the USD in the American session and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower.

In the early American session, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise slightly to 220,000 in the week ending November 16 from 217,000 in the previous week. A reading close to 200,000 could allow the USD to gather strength against its rivals with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a print above 240,000 could weigh on the currency and help GBP/USD limit its losses.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart continues to edge lower toward 40 and GBP/USD trades below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the bearish bias.

On the downside, 1.2600 (static level) aligns as next support before 1.2530 (static level from February) and 1.2500 (static level, round level). Looking north, interim resistance could be spotted at 1.2660 (20-period SMA) ahead of 1.2700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 50-period SMA) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

