GBP/USD clings to marginal gains above 1.3450 on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK softened to 3.4% in May, as anticipated.

The Fed is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged.

GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3450 after falling to its lowest level in nearly a month on Tuesday. Despite the recent recovery, the pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.76% 0.28% 0.59% -0.26% -0.21% 0.72% EUR -0.29% 0.35% -0.05% 0.30% -0.43% -0.50% 0.43% GBP -0.76% -0.35% -0.37% -0.05% -0.77% -0.84% 0.08% JPY -0.28% 0.05% 0.37% 0.32% -0.84% -0.81% 0.04% CAD -0.59% -0.30% 0.05% -0.32% -0.78% -0.80% 0.13% AUD 0.26% 0.43% 0.77% 0.84% 0.78% -0.07% 0.87% NZD 0.21% 0.50% 0.84% 0.81% 0.80% 0.07% 0.93% CHF -0.72% -0.43% -0.08% -0.04% -0.13% -0.87% -0.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere allowed the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength on Tuesday and weighed on GBP/USD. Safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets after comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump hinted at a direct involvement of the US in the Iran-Israel Conflict. "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump said and added that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is "an easy target."

Early Wednesday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer price Index (CPI), softened to 3.4% in May from 3.5% in April. This reading came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% following the 1.2% increase recorded in April. These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The Bank of England will announce the interest rate decision on Thursday.

The Fed is forecast to keep the policy rate steady at the range of 4.25%-4.5% after the June policy meeting. Alongside the policy statement, the Fed will publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

The latest SEP, published in March, showed that policymakers projected a total of 50 basis points (bps) reduction in the policy rate in 2025. A hawkish revision to the SEP, with officials shifting their preference toward a single rate cut this year, could boost the USD and force GBP/USD to stay in the back foot.

On the other hand, GBP/USD could extend its rebound if the SEP highlights that policymakers still anticipate two 25 bps rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 65% probability that the US central bank will lower rates at least twice in 2025.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 40, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact.

On the downside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as the immediate support level at 1.3440 before 1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest uptrend) and 1.3340 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3500 (static level, round level), 1.3530 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).