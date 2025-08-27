GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.3450 in the European session on Wednesday.

Technical sellers could remain interested if 1.3430 support fails.

Pound Sterling's losses could remain limited in case EUR/GBP extends the slide.

GBP/USD trades in the red below 1.3450 after posting small gains on Tuesday. The pair faces a key support level at 1.3430.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.16% 0.54% 0.72% 0.18% 0.33% 0.66% 0.61% EUR -1.16% -0.61% -0.50% -0.97% -0.75% -0.50% -0.53% GBP -0.54% 0.61% -0.02% -0.36% -0.20% 0.11% 0.08% JPY -0.72% 0.50% 0.02% -0.48% -0.36% 0.00% 0.02% CAD -0.18% 0.97% 0.36% 0.48% 0.17% 0.51% 0.45% AUD -0.33% 0.75% 0.20% 0.36% -0.17% 0.31% 0.29% NZD -0.66% 0.50% -0.11% -0.00% -0.51% -0.31% -0.03% CHF -0.61% 0.53% -0.08% -0.02% -0.45% -0.29% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Tuesday as investors reacted to the escalating conflict between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook.

Cook will reportedly file a lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to remove her. While speaking at a Cabinet meeting late Tuesday, Trump noted that he is prepared to abide by any court decision but indicated he was not concerned about Cook’s challenge.

Early Wednesday, the USD benefits from the cautious market mood and makes it difficult for GBP/USD to hold its ground.

In the meantime, the EUR/GBP cross turns south in the European session as the Euro comes under selling pressure amid the political turmoil in France. In case Pound Sterling continues to capture capital outflows out of the Euro, GBP/USD's downside could remain limited in the near term.

Later in the day, the economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases that could influence GBP/USD's action. Hence, investors could remain focused on risk perception.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 40, highlighting a bearish tilt in the near-term outlook.

On the downside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as the first support level at 1.3430. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.3400-1.3390 (static level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3330 (static level).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3460 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).