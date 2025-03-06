GBP/USD climbed above 1.2900 for the first time in nearly four months.

The technical outlook points to overbought conditions in the near term.

The pair's correction attempts could remain short-lived ahead of Friday's US labor market data.

GBP/USD extended its rally into a third consecutive day on Wednesday and gained nearly 0.8%. The pair is already up about 2.5% this week as it trades at its highest level since November, above 1.2900.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -3.95% -2.47% -1.12% -0.76% -2.05% -2.34% -1.29% EUR 3.95% 1.43% 2.72% 3.13% 1.88% 1.48% 2.59% GBP 2.47% -1.43% 1.38% 1.68% 0.44% 0.05% 1.14% JPY 1.12% -2.72% -1.38% 0.56% -0.90% -1.21% -0.19% CAD 0.76% -3.13% -1.68% -0.56% -1.14% -1.60% -0.53% AUD 2.05% -1.88% -0.44% 0.90% 1.14% -0.39% 0.69% NZD 2.34% -1.48% -0.05% 1.21% 1.60% 0.39% 1.09% CHF 1.29% -2.59% -1.14% 0.19% 0.53% -0.69% -1.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood forced the US Dollar (USD) to stay under pressure midweek, allowing GBP/USD to gather further bullish momentum. News of US President Donald Trump granting the US automative industry a one-month exemption from 25% tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico, and planning to do the same for some agricultural products, helped the risk mood improve on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Pound Sterling also benefitted from hawkish Bank of England (BoE) commentary. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday, BoE policymaker Megan Greene said it is appropriate to maintain a cautious and gradual approach to removing monetary restrictiveness. "The evidence points against more rapid cuts in the bank rate for me," Greene added.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to decline to 235,000 from 242,000. A bigger-than-expected drop in this data could support the USD with the immediate reaction. Investors, however, could refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated February employment report.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holds near 80 and GBP/USD trades above the upper limit of the ascending regression channel, highlighting overbought conditions.

On the downside, 1.2870 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as first support before 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average) and 1.2750 (mid-point of the ascending channel). Looking north, first resistance could be seen at 1.3000 (static level, round level) before 1.3040 (static level from November).