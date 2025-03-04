GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling targets new multi-month highs on broad USD weakness

- GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after posting strong gains on Monday.
- The US Dollar stays under pressure on growing fears of a recession.
- Technical buyers could remain interested once 1.2700 is confirmed as support.
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and gained about 1% on Monday. The pair continues to stretch higher in the European session on Tuesday and trades at its highest level since mid-December above 1.2700.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
The USD weakened against its major rivals on Monday as the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US and US President Donald Trump's tariffs revived fears over an economic downturn in the US.
The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 50.3 in February from 50.9 in January. Additionally, the Employment Index of the PMI survey dropped to 47.6 from 50.3 in the same period, highlighting a contraction in the sector's payrolls. Other data from the US showed that Construction Spending fell by 0.2% on a monthly basis in January.
The Trump administration's 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, as well as the additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, went into effect on Tuesday. Canada and China introduced retaliatory measures, opening the door for a deepening trade war that could further weigh on the US economic outlook.
The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Tuesday. In the second half of the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. In case Fed officials adopt a cautious tone on growth prospects, citing the trade policy, the USD could continue to weaken and help GBP/USD extend its uptrend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD was last seen trading in the upper half of its two-month-old uptrend. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 60, reflecting the bullish stance.
On the upside, 1.2750 (static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.2790 (200-day Simple Moving Average(SMA)) and 1.2820 (upper limit of the ascending channel). Looking south, the immediate support could be spotted at 1.2700 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level) ahead of 1.2630 (100-day SMA) and 1.2570 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 20-day SMA).
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets yearly peaks above 0.6400
AUD/USD advanced for the third day in a row, regaining the 0.6300 hurdle and beyond on the back of the steep decline in the US Dollar, while solid prints from the Australian docket also added to the momentum.
EUR/USD soars ahead of ECB rate call
EUR/USD surged on Wednesday, climbing 1.75% and knocking on the 1.0800 handle as risk sentiment rises following yet another pivot from US President Donald Trump on his own tariff strategy.
Gold trades around $2,930 amid escalating trade war
Gold leaves behind initial losses and advances modestly on Wednesday, regaining the $2,920 zone per troy ounce after the US ISM Services PMI signalled a pick-up in services inflation and employment in February.
Arbitrum price could double with ease as AI partnership with Skynet sparks $23M inflows
Arbitrum price rose 10% on Wednesday, as Bitcoin led the market recovery on news that President Trump could roll back tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico this week.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.