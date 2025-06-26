GBP/USD rallied to its highest level since October 2021 above 1.3750.

Shell denied reports suggesting that they were in talks to acquire BP.

The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure as Fed independence comes into question.

GBP/USD extended its rally and touched its highest level since October 2021 above 1.3750 on Thursday. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD), on renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve losing its independence, could allow the pair to continue to push higher despite overbought conditions.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported late Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump was planning to announce his candidate for the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) early, by September or October, to undermine Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The news outlet claimed that Trump is evaluating Kevin Hassett's, Director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's commitment to lower interest rates as they are among the names that could potentially replace Powell.

UK bans Shell from making a bid for BP for six months

The WSJ said on Wednesday that Shell was in talks to acquire BP plc. Shell denied this claim early Thursday, noting that it was not actively considering such a takeover. According to UK regulations, Shell is now banned from making a bid for BP for the next six months after officially releasing that statement.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 0.3% following this development, and BP shares gain nearly 0.7% on the day.

In the second half of the day, May Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. Even if these data come in better than expected, their positive impact on the USD is likely to remain short-lived.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 80, reflecting overbought conditions for GBP/USD. On the upside, 1.3770 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.3800 (round level, static level) and 1.3860 (static level).

Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.3700 (round level, static level), 1.3650 (static level, former resistance) and 1.3620 (mid-point of the ascending channel).