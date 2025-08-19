GBP/USD trades in a narrow range above 1.3500 on Tuesday.

The technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy in the near term.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD stretched lower in the Asian session on Tuesday and touched its lowest level in a week below 1.3500 before staging a rebound. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that investors refrain from placing themselves for an extended recovery.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.27% 0.23% 0.34% -0.00% 0.30% -0.00% -0.03% EUR -0.27% -0.04% 0.05% -0.27% 0.05% -0.30% -0.29% GBP -0.23% 0.04% -0.02% -0.23% 0.09% -0.26% -0.30% JPY -0.34% -0.05% 0.02% -0.32% -0.01% -0.31% -0.37% CAD 0.00% 0.27% 0.23% 0.32% 0.28% -0.00% -0.06% AUD -0.30% -0.05% -0.09% 0.01% -0.28% -0.35% -0.39% NZD 0.00% 0.30% 0.26% 0.31% 0.00% 0.35% -0.07% CHF 0.03% 0.29% 0.30% 0.37% 0.06% 0.39% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on souring market mood caused GBP/USD to turn south at the beginning of the week. However, headlines coming out of the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy helped geopolitical tensions ease, limiting the USD's gains.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that they will work with European allies and non-European countries on providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Additionally, Zelenskyy noted that they are ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday, which are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

Hence, investors are likely to remain focused on the risk perception. A bullish opening in Wall Street could allow GBP/USD to edge higher.

In the European morning on Wednesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish inflation data for July. On a yearly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to rise 3.7%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, suggesting that GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum despite the recent rebound.

On the downside, 1.3500 (static level, 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), round level) aligns as the first support level before 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend, 200-period SMA) and 1.3400 (100-period SMA).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).