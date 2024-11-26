GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2550 following Monday's choppy action.

The pair could extend its downtrend if 1.2500 support fails.

On the upside, key resistance seems to have formed at 1.2600.

After briefly rising above 1.2600 on Monday, GBP/USD reversed its direction to close the day in the red. The pair declined to the 1.2500 area during the Asian trading hours on Monday but managed to recover toward 1.2550 by the European morning.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.54% -0.13% 0.02% 1.22% 0.37% 0.24% -0.45% EUR 0.54% 0.25% -0.05% 1.17% 0.84% 0.24% -0.51% GBP 0.13% -0.25% -0.29% 0.92% 0.59% 0.00% -0.77% JPY -0.02% 0.05% 0.29% 1.22% 0.80% 0.34% -0.30% CAD -1.22% -1.17% -0.92% -1.22% -0.69% -0.92% -1.71% AUD -0.37% -0.84% -0.59% -0.80% 0.69% -0.59% -1.35% NZD -0.24% -0.24% -0.01% -0.34% 0.92% 0.59% -0.77% CHF 0.45% 0.51% 0.77% 0.30% 1.71% 1.35% 0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure at the start of the week and helped GBP/USD gather bullish momentum. News of Donald Trump selecting fund manager Scott Bessent as the US Treasury Secretary eased concerns over unorthodox fiscal policies. Later in the day, however, markets have adopted a cautious stance as Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the US from Canada and Mexico in addition to a 10% tariff on goods from China as one of his first executive orders.

During the American trading hours, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the November policy meeting, at which it decided to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps).

Investors will scrutinize the publication to try to figure out whether the US central bank is likely to lower the policy rate again in December. The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 44% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged at the December policy meeting, suggesting that the USD is facing a two-way risk.

In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to cut the policy rate again by 25 bps before the end of the year, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure, opening the door for a rebound in GBP/USD. Conversely, the pair could stretch lower if the FOMC Minutes suggest that further policy easing in December is not a done deal, with officials preferring to see more data to confirm either a further weakening in labor market conditions or a lack of progress in disinflation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades within the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index moves sideways near 40 early Tuesday, highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

The mid-point of the descending channel aligns as critical support at 1.2500. If GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.2400 (lower limit of the descending channel) could be seen as the next bearish target.

On the upside, strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.2600, where the upper limit of the descending channel is located. In case GBP/USD clears that level, it could face the next hurdle at 1.2630 (50-period Simple Moving Average) ahead of 1.2700 (static level, round level).