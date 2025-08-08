GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday.

The BoE vote-split boosted Pound Sterling on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3450 after rising more than 0.6% on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that there could be a downward correction before the next leg higher.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.38% -1.16% 0.33% -0.36% -0.66% -0.76% 0.33% EUR 0.38% -0.74% 0.72% 0.03% -0.41% -0.39% 0.71% GBP 1.16% 0.74% 1.49% 0.77% 0.32% 0.35% 1.45% JPY -0.33% -0.72% -1.49% -0.68% -1.13% -1.09% 0.17% CAD 0.36% -0.03% -0.77% 0.68% -0.47% -0.40% 0.68% AUD 0.66% 0.41% -0.32% 1.13% 0.47% 0.03% 1.13% NZD 0.76% 0.39% -0.35% 1.09% 0.40% -0.03% 1.08% CHF -0.33% -0.71% -1.45% -0.17% -0.68% -1.13% -1.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Pound Sterling gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday after the Bank of England announced that it decided to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) by a slim 5-4 majority following a second round of voting. Markets were expecting only two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote for a policy hold.

In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that it is important that they do not cut the policy rate too quickly or too much, further supporting Pound Sterling.

Reflecting the broad-based GBP strength, EUR/GBP fell 0.6%, while GBP/JPY rose 0.5% on Thursday.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Friday. Profit-taking toward the end of the European session could cause GBP/USD to correct lower. On a weekly basis, the pair is up more than 1%.

Nevertheless, in case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets in the American session, the US Dollar (USD) could struggle to find demand and help GBP/USD keep its footing.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke above the upper limit of the descending regression channel and cleared the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 70, suggesting that the pair remains technically overbought and could edge lower before the next leg higher.

On the downside, 1.3385-1.3400 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the downtrend) could be seen as the first support area before 1.3310-1.3290 (50-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

Looking north, the immediate resistance could be spotted at 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) ahead of 1.3500 (200-period SMA, round level) and 1.3530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).