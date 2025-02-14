GBP/USD extends weekly uptrend toward 1.2600, trades at a fresh multi-week high.

The near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

The pair's losses are likely to remain limited unless there is a negative shift in risk mood.

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late December near 1.2600. Although the pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions, investors could refrain from betting on a deep correction unless there is a significant negative shift in risk mood.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.44% -1.49% 0.93% -0.84% -0.99% -0.69% -0.68% EUR 1.44% 0.03% 2.56% 0.72% 0.46% 0.85% 0.84% GBP 1.49% -0.03% 2.36% 0.67% 0.43% 0.82% 0.82% JPY -0.93% -2.56% -2.36% -1.82% -1.87% -1.64% -1.61% CAD 0.84% -0.72% -0.67% 1.82% -0.12% 0.12% 0.12% AUD 0.99% -0.46% -0.43% 1.87% 0.12% 0.39% 0.40% NZD 0.69% -0.85% -0.82% 1.64% -0.12% -0.39% 0.00% CHF 0.68% -0.84% -0.82% 1.61% -0.12% -0.40% -0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure in the American session on Thursday and opened the door for a leg higher in GBP/USD as risk flows dominated the action in financial markets.

US President Donald Trump refrained from announcing new reciprocal tariffs on Thursday, instead he explained that he tasked his economics team to devise a plan for reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports, triggering a risk rally.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading flat on the day. In case Wall Street's main indexes open on a bullish note and continue to push higher heading into the weekend, GBP/USD could continue to build on its weekly gains.

The US Census Bureau will publish Retail Sales data for January. Following the 0.4% increase recorded in December, investors foresee a 0.1% decline in January. A noticeable positive surprise, with a reading of 0.5% or higher, could help the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and limit GBP/USD upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that GBP/USD could have a hard time pushing higher before making a technical correction.

On the upside, 1.2600 (static level, round level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2650 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement level of the latest downtrend) and 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level).

Looking south, first support could be seen at 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) ahead of 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).