GBP/USD holds slightly above 1.3600 in the European session.

The technical outlook highlights a lack of buyer interest.

The risk mood is likely to continue to drive the pair's action in the near term.

After losing more than 0.3% on Monday, GBP/USD staged a rebound early Tuesday but failed to gather momentum. The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3600 in the European session.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.35% 0.37% 1.42% 0.39% 0.30% 0.75% 0.39% EUR -0.35% 0.04% 0.82% 0.02% 0.01% 0.39% 0.03% GBP -0.37% -0.04% 0.78% 0.00% -0.01% 0.37% -0.13% JPY -1.42% -0.82% -0.78% -0.80% -0.90% -0.45% -0.96% CAD -0.39% -0.02% -0.00% 0.80% -0.07% 0.37% -0.13% AUD -0.30% -0.01% 0.01% 0.90% 0.07% 0.48% -0.13% NZD -0.75% -0.39% -0.37% 0.45% -0.37% -0.48% -0.49% CHF -0.39% -0.03% 0.13% 0.96% 0.13% 0.13% 0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The cautious market mood helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength at the beginning of the week and caused GBP/USD to push lower.

Although the White House announced that the deadline for the implementation of tariffs will be pushed to August 1, safe-haven flows dominated the action as the letters sent out by US President Donald Trump to trading partners showed that Japan and South Korea were to face 25% tariffs. After Wall Street's main indexes closed deep in negative territory on Monday, US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session on Tuesday.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases. Hence, investors are likely to continue to react to changes in risk perception.

In case major equity indexes in the US remain under bearish pressure following the opening bell, GBP/USD could find it hard to extend its recovery. On the flip side, the USD could struggle to find demand and allow the pair to regain its traction if risk flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated to 40 after recovering to the 50 area earlier in the day, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as the immediate support level at 1.3600 before 1.3565 (200-period SMA) and 1.3540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend). On the upside, 1.3630 (20-period SMA) could be seen as an interim resistance level ahead of 1.3690-1.3700 (50-period SMA, mid-point of the ascending channel).