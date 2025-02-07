GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2400 after closing in the red on Thursday.

The BoE cut the policy rate by 25 bps as expected but the vote-split weighed on Pound Sterling.

January Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US could drive the USD's valuation in the American session.

GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped to a multi-day low below 1.2400 on Thursday following the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements. After staging a rebound in the American session, the pair seems to have stabilized above 1.2400 early Friday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.38% -2.12% -2.67% -1.24% -1.55% -1.06% EUR 0.21% 0.23% -0.63% -1.19% -0.58% -0.05% 0.44% GBP 0.38% -0.23% -1.93% -1.41% -0.80% -0.27% 0.22% JPY 2.12% 0.63% 1.93% -0.56% 1.05% 1.50% 1.72% CAD 2.67% 1.19% 1.41% 0.56% 0.37% 1.16% 1.66% AUD 1.24% 0.58% 0.80% -1.05% -0.37% 0.53% 1.02% NZD 1.55% 0.05% 0.27% -1.50% -1.16% -0.53% 0.49% CHF 1.06% -0.44% -0.22% -1.72% -1.66% -1.02% -0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The BoE lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the February policy meeting, as widely anticipated. Two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, unexpectedly voted in favor of a 50 bps cut, triggering a Pound Sterling selloff with the immediate reaction.

In the post-meeting press conference, "we must judge in future meetings whether underlying inflation pressures are easing enough to allow further cuts" BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said and helped GBP/USD find a foothold.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the employment report for January later in the day. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise by 170,000, following the 256,000 increase recorded in December. In the same period, the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.1%.

A positive surprise, with an NFP reading above 200,000, could boost the USD in the American session and force GBP/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a print below 150,000 could revive expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in March and open the door for a leg higher in the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Despite Thursday's pullback, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50 and GBP/USD holds above the ascending trend line, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

GBP/USD could face immediate resistance at 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.2500 (static level, round level) and 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). On the downside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) could act as first support at 1.2400 before 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, ascending trend line, 100-period SMA) and 1.2300 (static level, round level).