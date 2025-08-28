GBP/USD trades near 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday.

Buyers continue to defend key technical support levels.

Weekly Jobless Claims data and Q2 GDP revision will be featured in the US economic calendar.

GBP/USD registered marginal gains for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and stabilized near 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook highlights sellers' hesitancy as key support levels remain intact.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.64% 0.12% 0.21% -0.38% -0.44% 0.04% -0.07% EUR -0.64% -0.52% -0.50% -1.01% -1.00% -0.60% -0.71% GBP -0.12% 0.52% -0.12% -0.49% -0.54% -0.08% -0.19% JPY -0.21% 0.50% 0.12% -0.54% -0.61% -0.10% -0.16% CAD 0.38% 1.01% 0.49% 0.54% -0.03% 0.45% 0.31% AUD 0.44% 1.00% 0.54% 0.61% 0.03% 0.47% 0.35% NZD -0.04% 0.60% 0.08% 0.10% -0.45% -0.47% -0.11% CHF 0.07% 0.71% 0.19% 0.16% -0.31% -0.35% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

In the American session on Wednesday, the modest improvement seen in market sentiment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength against its rivals, opening the door for a recovery in GBP/USD.

Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade mixed, making it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish a revision to the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The BEA's first estimate showed that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 3% in Q2. A positive revision could be supportive for the USD and cap GBP/USD's upside. On the other hand, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure with the immediate reaction if the GDP growth is revised downward.

The US economic calendar will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Ahead of Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, however, investors could refrain from taking large positions.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located near 1.3430, after briefly dipping below that level on Wednesday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the upside, 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen at the next resistance level before 1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Looking south, 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as an interim support level ahead of 1.3430 (100-day SMA, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.3400-1.3390 (static level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend).