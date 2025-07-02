GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling reverses course after posting multi-year high

GBP/USD trades in negative territory near 1.3700 on Wednesday.

The technical outlook suggests that the downward correction could extend in the near term.

Markets await private sector employment data from the US.

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure on Wednesday and trades near 1.3700 after touching its highest level since October 2021 at 1.3788 on Tuesday. Investors await private sector employment data from the US.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% 0.31% 0.35% 0.00% 0.16% 0.29% 0.17% EUR -0.28% -0.00% 0.05% -0.32% -0.10% 0.12% -0.10% GBP -0.31% 0.00% 0.04% -0.33% -0.15% 0.09% -0.13% JPY -0.35% -0.05% -0.04% -0.34% -0.19% -0.01% -0.17% CAD -0.00% 0.32% 0.33% 0.34% 0.17% 0.39% 0.18% AUD -0.16% 0.10% 0.15% 0.19% -0.17% 0.28% 0.02% NZD -0.29% -0.12% -0.09% 0.00% -0.39% -0.28% -0.23% CHF -0.17% 0.10% 0.13% 0.17% -0.18% -0.02% 0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD managed to post small gains on Tuesday but reversed its direction early Wednesday, with the US Dollar (USD) Index finding a foothold following a seven-day losing streak.

News of United States (US) President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" passing the Senate and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious tone on policy-easing help the USD stay resilient against its rivals. While speaking at a policy panel at the European Central Bank's (ECB) Forum on Central Banking, Powell noted that they forecast inflation to rise over the summer and reiterated that they will wait and assess data before taking the next policy step.

Meanwhile, dovish remarks from Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Alan Taylor seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling. Taylor argued that a total of five rate cuts are needed in 2025, adding that there is a greater probability of a downside scenario in 2026, as demand weakness and trade disruptions build.

Automatic Data Processing is expected to report an increase of 95,000 in private sector payrolls in June. In case the data offers a positive surprise with a print above 100,000, the USD could hold its ground and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower in the early American session.

Later in the day, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill." In case the bill fails to clear this next hurdle, the USD could lose its strength with the immediate reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated slightly below 50 and GBP/USD closed the last 4-hour candle below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.3685 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the next support level before 1.3650 (50-period SMA) and 1.3580 (100-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3730 (20-period SMA), 1.3770 (static level) and 1.3800 (static level, round level).