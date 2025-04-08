GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday.

The pair closed below the 200-day SMA for the first time in a month on Monday.

The positive shift seen in risk mood helps the pair hold its ground.

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its weakest level in a month near 1.2700 on Monday. Although the improving risk mood helps the pair limit its losses on Tuesday, the technical outlook doesn't hint at an extended recovery.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.38% 1.21% 1.24% -0.45% -0.00% -0.14% 0.31% EUR -0.38% 1.12% 1.51% -0.20% -0.45% 0.10% 0.56% GBP -1.21% -1.12% -0.90% -1.31% -1.55% -1.01% -0.55% JPY -1.24% -1.51% 0.90% -1.66% -0.29% -0.16% -0.59% CAD 0.45% 0.20% 1.31% 1.66% 0.10% 0.31% 0.49% AUD 0.00% 0.45% 1.55% 0.29% -0.10% 0.55% 1.00% NZD 0.14% -0.10% 1.01% 0.16% -0.31% -0.55% 0.45% CHF -0.31% -0.56% 0.55% 0.59% -0.49% -1.00% -0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Safe-haven flows dominated the action at the beginning of the week as US President Donald Trump and White House officials reaffirmed that they will keep tariffs in place. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council (NEC), said that Trump is doubling down on something he knows works and added that Trump will listen to trading partners if they offer "really great deals."

During the American trading hours, Trump took to social media to threaten an additional 50% tariffs on China, after China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods on Friday. In response, "if the US insists on a trade war, China will fight until the end," China's Foreign Ministry said early Tuesday.

In the European session, US stock index futures rise between 1.5% and 2%, while the UK's FTSE gains about 2%. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could continue to influence GBP/USD's action.

A bullish action in Wall Street following the opening bell could support the pair. On the flip side, a negative shift in market mood could open the door to another leg lower.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2815, for the first time since early March on Monday. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, reflecting a bearish bias.

GBP/USD could face the first support level at 1.2700 (static level, round level) before 1.2630 (100-day SMA) and 1.2600 (static level, round level). On the upside, resistances could be seen at 1.2815 (200-day SMA), 1.2880 (static level) and 1.2930 (20-day SMA).