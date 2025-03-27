GBP/USD clings to marginal daily gains above 1.2900 in the European morning.

Downward revision to UK growth forecast and soft inflation data weighed on Pound Sterling.

US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

Following a two-day recovery, GBP/USD turned south and lost about 0.5% on Wednesday. After dipping below 1.2900, the pair managed to correct higher early Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.53% 0.05% 0.83% -0.40% -0.51% -0.12% 0.11% EUR -0.53% -0.58% -0.23% -0.89% -1.05% -0.60% -0.38% GBP -0.05% 0.58% 0.78% -0.93% -0.50% -0.01% 0.10% JPY -0.83% 0.23% -0.78% -1.21% -1.34% -0.92% -0.72% CAD 0.40% 0.89% 0.93% 1.21% -0.05% 0.28% 0.51% AUD 0.51% 1.05% 0.50% 1.34% 0.05% 0.47% 0.69% NZD 0.12% 0.60% 0.01% 0.92% -0.28% -0.47% 0.29% CHF -0.11% 0.38% -0.10% 0.72% -0.51% -0.69% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Softer-than-expected inflation data weighed on Pound Sterling in the early European session on Wednesday. Later in the day, the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility announced that they revised down the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 1%, causing GBP/USD to stretch lower.

While presenting the Spring Budget, British finance minister Rachel Reeves noted that the global economy has become more uncertain and announced reductions to spending plans.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 225,000 from 223,000. A noticeable decline in this data could support the USD and force GBP/USD to turn south.

Meanwhile, markets adopt a cautious stance early Thursday following the latest remarks from US President Donald Trump on tariffs.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that they are planning to impose a 25% tariff on all car imports to the US. Trump further noted that auto tariffs will be permanent and go into effect on April 2. When asked whether the UK would impose retaliatory tariffs against the US, "We are not at the moment in a position where we want to do anything to escalate these trade wars," Reeves responded.

In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could have a hard time holding its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 despite the latest rebound, highlighting a lack of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2900-1.2890, where the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are located, aligns as a key support level before 1.2800 (200-day SMA). Looking north, resistance could be seen at 1.2940-1.2950 (50-period SMA, static level), 1.3000 (static level, round level) and 1.3030 (mid-point of the ascending channel).