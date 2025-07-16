GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile despite hot UK inflation readings

GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.3400 in the European session on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK rose to 3.6% in June.

The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions for the pair.

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early European session on Wednesday, GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades below 1.3400. The near-term technical picture highlights oversold conditions for the pair.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed earlier in the day that the annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 3.6% in June from 3.4% in May. This reading came in above the market expectation of 3.4%. In the same period, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.7%, compared to the 3.5% increase recorded previously. With the immediate reaction, GBP/USD edged higher but failed to gather momentum.

The risk-averse market environment and the broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength following the June inflation readings from the US make it difficult for GBP/USD to attract buyers on Wednesday.

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.7% on a yearly basis in June, up from 2.4% in May, the probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points in September declined toward 50% from nearly 70% in the previous week, as per CME FedWatch Tool.

In the second half of the day, June Producer Price Index and Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic calendar. Additionally, several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day after losing about 0.5% earlier in the European session. In case Wall Street's main indexes gain traction after the opening bell and reflect an improving risk mood, the USD could lose its strength and allow GBP/USD to limit its losses.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 30, pointing to oversold conditions for the pair.

In case the pair rises above 1.3400 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) and stabilizes there, the technical correction could extend toward 1.3440 (20-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

If 1.3400 is confirmed as resistance, investors could ignore oversold conditions in the near term. In this scenario, 1.3300 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.3270 (100-day Simple Moving Average) could be seen as next support levels.