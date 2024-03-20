GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.2700 on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK softened to 3.4% in February.

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision and publish the dot plot.

GBP/USD trades in negative territory near 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday as markets assess inflation data from the UK. The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum as market focus shifts to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.4% on a yearly basis in February from 4% in January. This reading was the lowest since September 2021 and it came in below the market expectation of 3.6%. The ONS further reported that the Core CPI was up 4.5% in the same period, compared to 5.1% in January and analysts' estimate of 4.6%.

The rate-sensitive 2-year UK government bond yield lost nearly 2% and dropped below 4.2% after inflation data. "Investors slightly increased bets that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in August," Reuters reported.

Later in the day, the Fed is set to hold the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), also known as the dot plot, could provide important clues regarding the timing of the policy pivot and the rate outlook.

In December, the SEP showed that policymakers were forecasting a total of 75 basis points (bps) reduction in the policy rate in 2024. Strong inflation and employment data since the beginning of the year caused investors to refrain from pricing in a rate cut until June.

In case the dot plot shows that officials still favor a 75 bps reduction this year, the initial market reaction could feed into expectations for a rate cut in June and cause US Treasury bond yield to turn south and weigh on the USD. If policymakers prefer 50 bps rate reduction this year, this could be seen as a hawkish tilt in the outlook and provide a boost to the USD, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart declined below 40 in the European session on Wednesday and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) completed a bearish cross with the 100-period SMA.

On the downside, 1.2670 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) aligns as first support before 1.2620 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2600 (static level). Immediate resistance is located at 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) ahead of 1.2730 (100-period SMA, descending trend line) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).