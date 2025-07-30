GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3350 on Wednesday.

Markets await key data releases from the US and Fed policy announcements.

The near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

After touching its lowest level since mid-May near 1.3300 on Tuesday, GBP/USD stages a correction and trades above 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. High-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements could trigger the next big action in the pair.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.86% 0.45% 0.30% 0.58% 1.23% 1.08% 1.07% EUR -1.86% -1.40% -1.51% -1.27% -0.61% -0.76% -0.78% GBP -0.45% 1.40% -0.28% 0.14% 0.80% 0.65% 0.62% JPY -0.30% 1.51% 0.28% 0.28% 0.88% 0.76% 0.92% CAD -0.58% 1.27% -0.14% -0.28% 0.62% 0.51% 0.48% AUD -1.23% 0.61% -0.80% -0.88% -0.62% -0.15% -0.18% NZD -1.08% 0.76% -0.65% -0.76% -0.51% 0.15% -0.03% CHF -1.07% 0.78% -0.62% -0.92% -0.48% 0.18% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US limited the US Dollar's gains on Tuesday and helped GBP/USD hold its ground. Additionally, investors seem to be stepping aside before committing to additional USD longs. JOLTS Job Openings declined to 7.43 million in June from 7.77 in May, falling short of the market expectation of 7.55, while the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 97.2 in July from 95.2 in June.

The US economic calendar will offer ADP Employment Change data for July and the first estimate of the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on Wednesday. Markets expect private sector payrolls to rise by 78,000 following the 33,000 decline reported in June. A significant positive surprise, with a reading above 100,000, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction.

The US' GDP is forecast to rebound and grew at an annual rate of 2.4% following the 0.5% contraction recorded in the first quarter. A reading near the market consensus, if combined with an upbeat ADP print, could help the USD gather strength heading into the Fed event. Conversely, GBP/USD could keep its footing if these data miss analysts' estimates.

Later in the day, the Fed is widely anticipated to leave the policy rate unchanged at the range of 4.25%-4.5%. Earlier in the month, Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman both voiced their support for a 25 basis points rate cut in July. Hence, it wouldn't be a big surprise if they were to vote in favor of a reduction in the policy rate. However, if the policy statement shows that there were other policymakers who voted for a rate cut, the USD could come under selling pressure in the late American session.

On the other hand, GBP/USD could turn south if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell avoids signalling a rate cut in September and repeats the need for patience, citing the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook despite the recently-announced trade deals with Japan and the EU. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 63% probability of a rate cut at the next meeting in September.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and GBP/USD is yet to make a 4-hour close above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.3330 (static level) aligns as an interim support level before 1.3300 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3250 (static level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3400 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.3500 (round level, static level).