Political jitters in the UK weighed heavily on Pound Sterling on Wednesday.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of bullish momentum.

The US economic calendar will feature Nonfarm Payrolls data for June.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on Wednesday and lost about 0.8%. The pair stages a rebound early Thursday but trades well below 1.3700. Markets will keep a close eye on political developments in the UK and scrutinize the June employment report from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.51% 0.40% -0.35% -0.74% -0.57% -0.30% -0.77% EUR 0.51% 0.89% 0.19% -0.23% -0.07% 0.22% -0.26% GBP -0.40% -0.89% -0.88% -1.12% -0.96% -0.68% -1.15% JPY 0.35% -0.19% 0.88% -0.40% -0.18% 0.08% -0.38% CAD 0.74% 0.23% 1.12% 0.40% 0.12% 0.43% -0.03% AUD 0.57% 0.07% 0.96% 0.18% -0.12% 0.28% -0.19% NZD 0.30% -0.22% 0.68% -0.08% -0.43% -0.28% -0.47% CHF 0.77% 0.26% 1.15% 0.38% 0.03% 0.19% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's refusal to guarantee that finance minister Rachel Reeves will remain in her position until the next election triggered a selloff in UK government bonds during the European session on Wednesday, causing Pound Sterling to weaken against its major rivals.

Late Wednesday, Starmer said that Reeves would remain chancellor "for a very long time to come," easing concerns over a political turmoil. In response, the 10-year UK gilt yield started to correct lower early Thursday after rising nearly 4% on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD find support.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecast to report an increase of 110,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in June.

According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 25% probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points in July. Hence, a positive surprise in NFP, with a print above 150,0000, could confirm a Fed policy-hold in July and help USD gather strength ahead of the July 4 holiday. Conversely, a disappointing reading below 80,000 could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction and open the door for an extended recovery in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays slightly below the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains below 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.3620 (static level) aligns as the next support level before 1.3590 (100-period SMA) and 1.3550 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3690-1.3700 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level), 1.3770 (static level) and 1.3800 (static level, round level).