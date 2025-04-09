GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2815 to extend rebound

GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2800 in the European session.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Wednesday.

The near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a bullish tilt.

GBP/USD holds its ground and trades in positive territory above 1.2800 after posting modest gains on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook, however, doesn't yet highlight a buildup of bullish momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.64% 0.50% -0.20% -0.40% 0.41% 0.45% -1.61% EUR 0.64% 1.43% 1.04% 0.87% 1.00% 1.73% -0.37% GBP -0.50% -1.43% -1.66% -0.56% -0.43% 0.29% -1.78% JPY 0.20% -1.04% 1.66% -0.15% 1.60% 1.93% -1.05% CAD 0.40% -0.87% 0.56% 0.15% 0.46% 0.84% -1.49% AUD -0.41% -1.00% 0.43% -1.60% -0.46% 0.72% -1.34% NZD -0.45% -1.73% -0.29% -1.93% -0.84% -0.72% -2.06% CHF 1.61% 0.37% 1.78% 1.05% 1.49% 1.34% 2.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The strong selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped GBP/USD find support on Tuesday. Growing expectations for a downturn in the US economy on US President Donald Trump's aggressive policy continue to weigh on the USD.

Senior officials from China’s State Council, alongside several government and regulatory bodies, will reportedly hold a meeting to discuss how to respond to Trump’s tariffs on Wednesday. In case China retaliates and leaves the door open to a further escalation in the conflict, the USD could continue to weaken.

Meanwhile, market participants see the UK economy taking a hit from the trade war and now expect the Bank of England (BoE) to adopt a dovish stance in the second half of the year. "Interest rate futures pointed to about 95 basis points of reductions to the BoE's benchmark Bank Rate by December, compared with around 78 bps on Tuesday as financial markets braced for a hit to economic growth," Reuters reported.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market atmosphere, combined with dovish BoE expectations, could limit GBP/USD's upside in the near term.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 despite the latest rebound, suggesting that buyers remain reluctant to commit to a steady recovery in Pound Sterling.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a key pivot level at 1.2815. In case GBP/USD confirms this level as support, sellers could move to the sidelines. In this scenario, 1.2880 (static level) and 1.2920 (20-day SMA) could be seen as next resistance levels. On the downside, supports align at 1.2750 (50-day SMA) and 1.2640 (100-day SMA) if the 200-day SMA is confirmed as resistance.