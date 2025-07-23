GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to stretch higher on improving risk mood

GBP/USD trades comfortably above 1.3500 in the European session.

The risk-positive market atmosphere could help the pair edge higher.

Markets will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the US trade negotiations.

GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.3500 after posting gains on Monday and Tuesday. The improving risk sentiment and the technical outlook suggests that the pair could stretch higher in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.83% -0.88% -1.17% -0.97% -1.15% -1.18% -1.03% EUR 0.83% 0.02% -0.34% -0.16% -0.35% -0.54% -0.24% GBP 0.88% -0.02% -0.55% -0.14% -0.34% -0.34% -0.07% JPY 1.17% 0.34% 0.55% 0.21% 0.07% -0.06% 0.32% CAD 0.97% 0.16% 0.14% -0.21% -0.11% -0.21% -0.10% AUD 1.15% 0.35% 0.34% -0.07% 0.11% -0.10% 0.25% NZD 1.18% 0.54% 0.34% 0.06% 0.21% 0.10% 0.28% CHF 1.03% 0.24% 0.07% -0.32% 0.10% -0.25% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) remained under selling pressure on Tuesday and allowed GBP/USD to build on Monday's gains. The uncertainty regarding the United States' trade relations with major partners and the deepening feud between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell made it difficult for the USD to find demand.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, Trump announced that they have completed a "massive deal" with Japan, explaining that Japan will invest $550 billion into the US and pay 15% reciprocal tariffs, down from 25%, to the US. This development triggered a risk rally midweek but the USD managed to keep its footing, with investors seeing the US-Japan trade agreement as a sign of more deals to come.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, US stock index futures gain between 0.2% and 0.5%, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index rises about 0.6%. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, the USD could have a hard time gathering recovery momentum.

Existing Home Sales data for June, which is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction, will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 70, suggesting that GBP/USD has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought.

In case GBP/USD clears the 1.3540-1.3550 resistance area, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 100-period SMA and Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend are located, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3630 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3500 (static level, round level), 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.3450 (50-period SMA).