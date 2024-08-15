GBP/USD stays in positive territory near 1.2850 on Thursday.

The pair's technical outlook remains bullish following Wednesday's pullback.

Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Following Tuesday's upsurge, GBP/USD reversed its direction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The pair regains its traction and trades at around 1.2850 in the European session on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.88% -0.73% 0.50% -0.24% -0.78% -0.12% 0.18% EUR 0.88% 0.17% 1.36% 0.64% -0.02% 0.76% 1.08% GBP 0.73% -0.17% 1.46% 0.47% -0.19% 0.58% 0.90% JPY -0.50% -1.36% -1.46% -0.72% -1.34% -0.63% -0.36% CAD 0.24% -0.64% -0.47% 0.72% -0.59% 0.12% 0.44% AUD 0.78% 0.02% 0.19% 1.34% 0.59% 0.78% 1.09% NZD 0.12% -0.76% -0.58% 0.63% -0.12% -0.78% 0.31% CHF -0.18% -1.08% -0.90% 0.36% -0.44% -1.09% -0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) struggled to outperform its rivals following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday, GBP/USD edged lower as the softer-than-forecast July UK inflation data weighed on Pound Sterling.

Early Thursday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 0.9% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 0.3% growth recorded in the first quarter and came in line with the market expectation. Other data from the UK showed that Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production increased by 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively, on a monthly basis in June.

Upbeat UK data, combined with an improving risk mood, helped GBP/USD edge higher in the European session.

Later in the day, the weekly Initial jobless Claims and July Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. A noticeable decline in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits and an increase of 0.5%, or more, in Retail Sales could help the USD gather strength and limit GBP/USD's upside.

Nevertheless, GBP/USD could look to stretch higher, even if the immediate reaction to the US data supports the USD, in case risk flows dominate the financial markets following the Wall Street's opening bell. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.3%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed the last 4-hour candle comfortably above the 200-period Simple Moving Average and the Relative Strength Index recovered back above 60 after falling toward 50, highlighting sellers' hesitancy.

1.2850 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as a pivot level for the pair. If GBP/USD manages to stabilize above this level, 1.2900 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2950 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the downside, first support is located at 1.2830 (200-period SMA) ahead of 1.2800 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2760 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).