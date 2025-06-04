GBP/USD trades in a narrow channel above 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday.

The US economic calendar will offer ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data.

The pair's near-term technical outlook fails to provide a directional clue.

GBP/USD moves up and down in a tight band above 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday after posting small losses on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook highlights the pair's indecisiveness ahead of key data releases from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.32% -0.53% 0.10% -0.18% -0.66% -0.83% 0.02% EUR 0.32% -0.22% 0.44% 0.13% -0.33% -0.54% 0.33% GBP 0.53% 0.22% 0.68% 0.37% -0.11% -0.34% 0.55% JPY -0.10% -0.44% -0.68% -0.30% -0.78% -0.96% -0.19% CAD 0.18% -0.13% -0.37% 0.30% -0.47% -0.67% 0.20% AUD 0.66% 0.33% 0.11% 0.78% 0.47% -0.15% 0.75% NZD 0.83% 0.54% 0.34% 0.96% 0.67% 0.15% 0.88% CHF -0.02% -0.33% -0.55% 0.19% -0.20% -0.75% -0.88% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on improving risk mood and the better-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings data caused GBP/USD to stretch lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, mixed comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials during the testimony before the UK Treasury Select Committee made it difficult for Pound Sterling to attract buyers.

BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra adopted a dovish tone and said that an overly restrictive monetary policy was risking suppressing demand and disincentivizing investment. On a hawkish point, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann argued that future policy decisions will require certainty that inflation is on track. "Services price inflation is above what I view as consistent with getting Consumer Price Index (CPI) back to target," Mann said. Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey repeated that they need to have a gradual and careful approach to further policy easing

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will offer the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for May.

In case the ADP data comes in above the market expectation of 115,000 and highlights health conditions in the labor market, the USD could gather strength with the immediate reaction and cause GBP/USD to turn south.

Similarly, the market reaction to the ISM Services PMI is likely to be straightforward. If the data arrives below 50 and shows a contraction in the service sector's business activity, the USD could struggle to hold its ground, opening the door for a leg higher in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 50 and GBP/USD holds above the ascending trend line, reflecting a lack of seller interest.

On the upside, 1.3550 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the first resistance level ahead of 1.3600 (static level, round level) and 1.3700 (static level, round level). Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.3500 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), ascending trend line), 1.3430 (100-period SMA) and 1.3380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).