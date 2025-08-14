GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3570 in the European session on Thursday.

The UK economy grew at a faster pace than expected in Q2.

The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside.

GBP/USD extended its weekly uptrend and touched a fresh monthly high near 1.3600 before correcting lower. The pair's near-term technical outlook continues to show overbought readings as investors await mid-tier data releases.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.32% -0.99% -0.73% 0.15% -0.15% 0.05% -0.30% EUR 0.32% -0.68% -0.39% 0.49% 0.18% 0.33% 0.04% GBP 0.99% 0.68% 0.24% 1.17% 0.86% 1.01% 0.72% JPY 0.73% 0.39% -0.24% 0.92% 0.63% 0.86% 0.58% CAD -0.15% -0.49% -1.17% -0.92% -0.28% -0.16% -0.47% AUD 0.15% -0.18% -0.86% -0.63% 0.28% 0.15% -0.14% NZD -0.05% -0.33% -1.01% -0.86% 0.16% -0.15% -0.29% CHF 0.30% -0.04% -0.72% -0.58% 0.47% 0.14% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD to continues to push higher.

Early Thursday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 1.2% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 1.3% growth recorded in the first quarter and came in better than the market expectation of 1%, helping Pound Sterling hold its ground despite the cautious market mood.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release producer inflation data for July. On a yearly basis, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is forecast to rise by 2.5%, at a faster pace than the 2.3% increase recorded in June.

Additionally, investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge higher to 228,000 in the week ending August 9 from 226,000.

In case the PPI print comes in higher than anticipated and there is a noticeable decline in the Initial Jobless Claims, the USD could gather recovery momentum and trigger a leg lower in GBP/USD. On the other hand, the pair's downside is likely to remain limited on a soft PPI reading.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 70, reflecting overbought conditions.

On the upside, the first resistance area seems to have formed at 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) before 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3700 (static level, round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).