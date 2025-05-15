GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3300 after posting losses on Wednesday.

The UK's GDP grew at a faster pace than expected in Q1.

Markets await April Producer Price Index data from the US.

After climbing to a weekly high above 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and ended the day in negative territory. The pair holds its ground in the European session on Thursday and trades slightly below 1.3300.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.42% 0.13% -0.25% 0.60% 0.00% 0.72% 0.34% EUR -0.42% -0.15% -0.13% 0.67% 0.22% 0.78% 0.41% GBP -0.13% 0.15% 0.19% 0.82% 0.38% 0.86% 0.56% JPY 0.25% 0.13% -0.19% 0.84% -0.37% 0.11% 0.37% CAD -0.60% -0.67% -0.82% -0.84% -0.31% 0.12% -0.26% AUD -0.01% -0.22% -0.38% 0.37% 0.31% 0.46% 0.15% NZD -0.72% -0.78% -0.86% -0.11% -0.12% -0.46% -0.40% CHF -0.34% -0.41% -0.56% -0.37% 0.26% -0.15% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported early Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter. This reading followed the 1.5% growth recorded in the previous quarter but came in above the market expectation of 1.2%. On a negative note, the ONS said that Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production contracted by 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, on a monthly basis in March.

Commenting on the UK economic outlook, "there's clearly economic headwinds, and the world is changing," British finance minister Rachel Reeves said. "We can see that all around us, but we are a strong economy."

Pound Sterling struggles to gather strength following these data releases as investors still see a strong chance of the Bank of England (BoE) lowering the interest rate in August after a policy hold in June. According to Reuters, markets are currently pricing in about a 65% probability of an August rate cut.

The US economic calendar will offer April Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data later in the day. On a monthly basis, the PPI is expected to rise 0.3% following the 0.1% decline reported in March. A reading below the market forecast could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction and help GBP/USD stretch higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, pointing to a lack of directional momentum.

On the upside, 1.3300 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, 20-day SMA) aligns as first resistance before 1.3400 (static level) and 1.3450 (end-point of the latest uptrend).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.3260 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) of the latest uptrend, 1.3200-1.3190 (static level, 200-period SMA) and 1.3160 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).