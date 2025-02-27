GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 in the European session on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook remains bullish, while 1.2650 holds as support.

US President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later in the day.

GBP/USD climbed above 1.2700 for the first time in over two months on Wednesday but erased a large portion of its daily gains to close marginally higher. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades above 1.2650 in the European session on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.34% 0.43% 0.70% 0.88% 1.00% -0.12% EUR 0.18% -0.25% 0.44% 0.70% 1.04% 1.00% -0.11% GBP 0.34% 0.25% 0.76% 0.95% 1.30% 1.25% 0.14% JPY -0.43% -0.44% -0.76% 0.25% 0.51% 0.64% -0.47% CAD -0.70% -0.70% -0.95% -0.25% 0.13% 0.30% -0.80% AUD -0.88% -1.04% -1.30% -0.51% -0.13% -0.04% -1.15% NZD -1.00% -1.00% -1.25% -0.64% -0.30% 0.04% -1.09% CHF 0.12% 0.11% -0.14% 0.47% 0.80% 1.15% 1.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere in the American session on Wednesday and caused GBP/USD to edge lower. The uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy forced investors to adopt a cautious stance midweek. Trump said that they are planning to impose tariffs on European imports. Although he noted that they will share details on EU tariffs soon, he explained that they are planning to impose 25% tariffs on autos and some other goods.

Trump is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later in the day and hold a joint press conference afterward. Trump and Starmer are expected to discuss the US' involvement in providing security guarantees for Ukraine once there is a peace agreement with Russia.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and January Durable Goods Orders will be featured in the US economic calendar on Thursday. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge higher to 221,000 in the week ending February 22, from 219,000 in the previous week. A bigger-than-expected increase in this data could hurt the USD with the initial reaction. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the second estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 50 and GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2650, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. As long as 1.2650 stays intact as support, technical buyers are likely to retain control of the pair's action.

On the upside, 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.2750 (static level) and 1.2800 (static level, beginning point of the latest downtrend).

Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.2650 (100-day SMA), 1.2600 (static level, round level), and 1.2550-1.2540 (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend).