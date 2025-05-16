GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling finds it difficult to build on Thursday gains

GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.3300 in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data for May.

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session on Friday and trades below 1.3300 after posting small gains on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical picture highlights a lack of buyer interest.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.46% 0.13% -0.51% 0.43% -0.09% 0.36% 0.30% EUR -0.46% -0.20% -0.41% 0.46% 0.07% 0.39% 0.32% GBP -0.13% 0.20% -0.04% 0.66% 0.29% 0.52% 0.52% JPY 0.51% 0.41% 0.04% 0.93% -0.21% 0.01% 0.57% CAD -0.43% -0.46% -0.66% -0.93% -0.26% -0.06% -0.14% AUD 0.09% -0.07% -0.29% 0.21% 0.26% 0.21% 0.21% NZD -0.36% -0.39% -0.52% -0.01% 0.06% -0.21% -0.10% CHF -0.30% -0.32% -0.52% -0.57% 0.14% -0.21% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand after mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday and helped GBP/USD stays in positive territory in the second half of the day.

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual producer inflation, as measured by the change in the Producer Price Index, declined to 2.4% in April from 2.7% in March. Meanwhile, Retail Sales increased 0.1% on a monthly basis in April, and US Department of Labor Reported that there were 229,000 weekly Initial Jobless Claims, matching the previous week's reading and the market expectation.

The University of Michigan will release the Consumer Sentiment Index data for May later in the day. The one-year Consumer Inflation Expectation component of the survey rose for five consecutive months and reached 6.5% in April, compared to 2.6% in November 2024. In case there is a noticeable decline in this data, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD and open the door for a rebound in GBP/USD. On the flip side, another increase could boost the USD, causing the pair to stretch lower heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the upside, the first resistance level is located at 1.3300 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, 20-day SMA) before 1.3400 (static level) and 1.3450 (end-point of the latest uptrend).

Looking south, supports could be located at 1.3260 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) of the latest uptrend, 1.3200 (static level, 200-period SMA) and 1.3160 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).