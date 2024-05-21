GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday.

1.2760 aligns as next key resistance for the pair.

Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of UK inflation data.

GBP/USD holds steady slightly above 1.2700 early Tuesday after closing the first day of the week virtually unchanged. The technical outlook shows that the bullish bias stays intact but the pair's action could remain subdued ahead of key inflation data from the UK on Wednesday.

The lack of high-impact macroeconomic data releases allowed financial markets to remain quiet on Monday. Comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials helped the US Dollar find a foothold following the decline seen in the previous week and made it difficult for GBP/USD to stretch higher.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.77% -1.29% -0.06% -0.28% -0.94% -1.40% 0.08% EUR 0.77% -0.54% 0.71% 0.50% -0.16% -0.64% 0.85% GBP 1.29% 0.54% 1.23% 1.01% 0.35% -0.12% 1.38% JPY 0.06% -0.71% -1.23% -0.21% -0.89% -1.36% 0.15% CAD 0.28% -0.50% -1.01% 0.21% -0.67% -1.12% 0.35% AUD 0.94% 0.16% -0.35% 0.89% 0.67% -0.47% 1.03% NZD 1.40% 0.64% 0.12% 1.36% 1.12% 0.47% 1.50% CHF -0.08% -0.85% -1.38% -0.15% -0.35% -1.03% -1.50% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Later in the day, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will speak on the key role that central bank reserves play in delivering the core mandates at an event organized by the London School of Economics and Political Science.

During the American trading hours, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, NY Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are scheduled to deliver speeches. Fed officials have been acknowledging the progress seen in inflation in April, while taking on a cautious tone with regards to policy easing. Hence, the impact of Fed commentary on the USD's valuation until Thursday's PMI data could remain short-lived.

On Wednesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April. Investors expect the annual CPI inflation to decline to 2.1% from 3.2% in March. A reading below the market expectation could revive expectations for a BoE rate cut in June and weigh on Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades within the upper half of the ascending regression channel coming from late April and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 70, suggesting that the pair could have a hard time gathering further bullish momentum before making a technical correction.

On the upside, 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as key resistance before 1.2800 (psychological level, static level). Supports are located at 1.2700 (psychological level, static level), 1.2660 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend, mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2600 (static level).