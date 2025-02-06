GBP/USD trades below 1.2500 after posting gains on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is forecast to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points.

Pound Sterling could gather strength in case the vote-split shows that the rate cut was a close call.

After posting gains for three consecutive days, GBP/USD corrects lower on Thursday and trades near 1.2450 as investors gear for the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.38% 0.40% -0.08% 0.31% 0.42% 0.55% 0.31% EUR -0.38% 0.02% -0.44% -0.08% 0.03% 0.16% -0.10% GBP -0.40% -0.02% -0.49% -0.10% 0.01% 0.14% -0.10% JPY 0.08% 0.44% 0.49% 0.38% 0.49% 0.58% 0.38% CAD -0.31% 0.08% 0.10% -0.38% 0.12% 0.24% 0.00% AUD -0.42% -0.03% -0.01% -0.49% -0.12% 0.13% -0.14% NZD -0.55% -0.16% -0.14% -0.58% -0.24% -0.13% -0.24% CHF -0.31% 0.10% 0.10% -0.38% -0.00% 0.14% 0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

On Wednesday, the disappointing ISM Services PMI data made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand. Additionally, the bullish action seen in US stocks put additional weight on the currency's shoulders, allowing GBP/USD to hold its ground.

The BoE is forecast to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% after the February meeting. Investors expect the vote split to be 8 against 1, in favor of the rate cut. If the policy statement shows that the decision to lower the policy rate was a close call, with at least 3 members of the Monetary Policy Committee preferring to hold the policy rate steady, the immediate reaction could boost Pound Sterling.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Governor Andrew Bailey. In case Bailey adopts a cautious tone in regard to further policy easing, citing uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, GBP/USD could hold its ground. On the flip side, the pair could extend its slide if Bailey leaves the door open to additional rate cuts in the first half of this year.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart declined slightly below 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. GBP/USD was last seen trading near 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend). If GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) could act as next support at 1.2400 before 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

On the upside, 1.2500 (static level, round level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2600 (static level, round level).