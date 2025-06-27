GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could correct lower in case 1.3750 resistance holds

GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.3700 on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that there is room for technical correction.

Markets await May PCE inflation data from the US.

GBP/USD extended its weekly rally and reached its highest level since October 2021 at 1.3770 on Thursday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase in the European session on Friday and fluctuates slightly below 1.3750.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -2.09% -2.37% -1.43% -0.69% -1.56% -1.80% -2.31% EUR 2.09% -0.31% 0.71% 1.44% 0.49% 0.30% -0.26% GBP 2.37% 0.31% 1.07% 1.75% 0.80% 0.61% 0.04% JPY 1.43% -0.71% -1.07% 0.74% -0.17% -0.32% -0.98% CAD 0.69% -1.44% -1.75% -0.74% -0.84% -1.12% -1.67% AUD 1.56% -0.49% -0.80% 0.17% 0.84% -0.21% -0.74% NZD 1.80% -0.30% -0.61% 0.32% 1.12% 0.21% -0.56% CHF 2.31% 0.26% -0.04% 0.98% 1.67% 0.74% 0.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled GBP/USD's climb on Thursday. News suggesting that United States (US) President Donald Trump is planning to announce Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's replacement early to undermine him triggered a USD selloff. Additionally, mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US further weighed on the currency.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced on Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, compared to the 0.2% contraction reported in the previous estimate. Other data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 236,000 from 245,000 in the previous week and Durable Goods Orders rose by 16.4% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.5%.

Later in the session, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, for May will be featured in the US economic calendar. Markets expect the monthly core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to rise 0.1%. The market reaction to this data is likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived. A stronger-than-anticipated increase could support the USD in the immediate term.

Investors will also pay close attention to the changes in risk perception heading into the weekend. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up about 0.3%. A continuation of the risk rally could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and allow GBP/USD to inch higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart started to edge lower after rising above 70 on Thursday, suggesting that GBP/USD is in a correctional phase before extending its uptrend.

On the upside, interim resistance seems to have formed at 1.3750 ahead of 1.3790-1.3800 (upper limit of the ascending channel, static level) and 1.3860 (static level). Supports could be seen at 1.3700 (static level, round level), 1.3630 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3600 (static level).