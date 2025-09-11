GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling closes in on key support area ahead of US CPI

GBP/USD trades in negative territory near 1.3500 on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the short term.

August inflation data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

After closing the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday, GBP/USD stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades in negative territory at around 1.3500. The pair faces a critical support level at 1.3470 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of August inflation data from the US.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% -0.02% -0.19% 0.38% -0.80% -0.60% 0.13% EUR -0.23% -0.26% -0.35% 0.14% -1.02% -0.78% -0.11% GBP 0.02% 0.26% -0.18% 0.40% -0.76% -0.53% 0.16% JPY 0.19% 0.35% 0.18% 0.48% -0.65% -0.57% 0.32% CAD -0.38% -0.14% -0.40% -0.48% -1.07% -0.90% -0.25% AUD 0.80% 1.02% 0.76% 0.65% 1.07% 0.23% 0.92% NZD 0.60% 0.78% 0.53% 0.57% 0.90% -0.23% 0.69% CHF -0.13% 0.11% -0.16% -0.32% 0.25% -0.92% -0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) came under bearish pressure with the immediate reaction to the weaker-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August on Wednesday, the cautious market stance helped the currency find support and made it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction.

During a meeting of government ministers on Wednesday, Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves said that the government was focused on going further to support the Bank of England (BoE) in reducing inflation, controlling public spending and driving growth, Reuters reported, citing a Downing Street spokesperson. This headline failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

In the second half of the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise by 0.3%.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool markets are currently fully pricing in a 25 basis-points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. Although the inflation data is unlikely to change markets' mind about next week's policy decision, it could influence the USD's valuation and the pair's action in the immediate term.

A soft print in the monthly core CPI could hurt the USD and help GBP/USD turn north. On the flip side, an increase of 0.5%, or higher, in this data could weigh on the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50 and GBP/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a bearish tilt in the short-term bias.

On the downside, 1.3470-1.3460 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as a key support level before 1.3445 (200-period SMA) and 1.3390-1.3400 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, static level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level).