GBP/USD holds above 1.3550 in the European session on Wednesday.

The pair clings to a bullish bias in the near term.

Technical buyers could take action with a break above 1.3590-1.3600.

GBP/USD holds its ground and trades above 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday after posting small gains on Wednesday. In case the pair manages to break above the 1.3590-1.3600 resistance area, it could continue to stretch higher in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.53% -0.73% -0.39% -0.54% -1.04% -1.23% -0.33% EUR 0.53% -0.22% 0.16% -0.02% -0.50% -0.74% 0.20% GBP 0.73% 0.22% 0.41% 0.20% -0.29% -0.52% 0.41% JPY 0.39% -0.16% -0.41% -0.17% -0.66% -0.88% -0.04% CAD 0.54% 0.02% -0.20% 0.17% -0.48% -0.72% 0.21% AUD 1.04% 0.50% 0.29% 0.66% 0.48% -0.17% 0.79% NZD 1.23% 0.74% 0.52% 0.88% 0.72% 0.17% 0.93% CHF 0.33% -0.20% -0.41% 0.04% -0.21% -0.79% -0.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped GBP/USD gain traction on Wednesday.

Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data, the disappointing private sector employment reading, which showed an increase of 37,000 in May, weighed on the USD on Wednesday. Moreover, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell into the contraction territory at 49.9 in May from 51.6 in April. This reading came in below the market expectation of 52.

In the second half of the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge lower to 235,000 in the last week of May from 240,000. In case there is a noticeable decline in this data, with a reading below 220,000, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals and limit GBP/USD's upside. Conversely, a disappointing print at or above 240,000 could open the door for another leg higher in the pair.

Investors will also pay attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. A dovish ECB tone could trigger capital outflows out of the Euro into Pound Sterling. In this scenario, GBP/USD could push higher even if the data releases from the US seem USD-positive at first.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades above the ascending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

On the upside, 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) aligns as the first resistance area. A daily close above this region could attract technical buyers and pave the way for an extended uptrend toward 1.3700 (round level, static level) and 1.3760 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel).

Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3540 (mid-point of the ascending channel, ascending trend line), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3450 (100-period SMA).