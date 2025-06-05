- GBP/USD holds above 1.3550 in the European session on Wednesday.
- The pair clings to a bullish bias in the near term.
- Technical buyers could take action with a break above 1.3590-1.3600.
GBP/USD holds its ground and trades above 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday after posting small gains on Wednesday. In case the pair manages to break above the 1.3590-1.3600 resistance area, it could continue to stretch higher in the near term.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.53%
|-0.73%
|-0.39%
|-0.54%
|-1.04%
|-1.23%
|-0.33%
|EUR
|0.53%
|-0.22%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|-0.50%
|-0.74%
|0.20%
|GBP
|0.73%
|0.22%
|0.41%
|0.20%
|-0.29%
|-0.52%
|0.41%
|JPY
|0.39%
|-0.16%
|-0.41%
|-0.17%
|-0.66%
|-0.88%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|0.54%
|0.02%
|-0.20%
|0.17%
|-0.48%
|-0.72%
|0.21%
|AUD
|1.04%
|0.50%
|0.29%
|0.66%
|0.48%
|-0.17%
|0.79%
|NZD
|1.23%
|0.74%
|0.52%
|0.88%
|0.72%
|0.17%
|0.93%
|CHF
|0.33%
|-0.20%
|-0.41%
|0.04%
|-0.21%
|-0.79%
|-0.93%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped GBP/USD gain traction on Wednesday.
Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data, the disappointing private sector employment reading, which showed an increase of 37,000 in May, weighed on the USD on Wednesday. Moreover, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell into the contraction territory at 49.9 in May from 51.6 in April. This reading came in below the market expectation of 52.
In the second half of the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge lower to 235,000 in the last week of May from 240,000. In case there is a noticeable decline in this data, with a reading below 220,000, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals and limit GBP/USD's upside. Conversely, a disappointing print at or above 240,000 could open the door for another leg higher in the pair.
Investors will also pay attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. A dovish ECB tone could trigger capital outflows out of the Euro into Pound Sterling. In this scenario, GBP/USD could push higher even if the data releases from the US seem USD-positive at first.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD trades above the ascending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.
On the upside, 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level) aligns as the first resistance area. A daily close above this region could attract technical buyers and pave the way for an extended uptrend toward 1.3700 (round level, static level) and 1.3760 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel).
Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3540 (mid-point of the ascending channel, ascending trend line), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3450 (100-period SMA).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after rising toward 1.1500 on hawkish ECB tone
EUR/USD corrects lower from the multi-week high it touched near 1.1500 with the immediate reaction to ECB President Lagarde's comments about the ECB getting to the end of the policy cycle. Growing optimism about improving US-China relations support the USD and cause the pair to lose its traction.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3600 after reaching multi-year high
GBP/USD stays in positive territory slightly below 1.3600 after touching its highest level since February 2022 above this level earlier in the session. Following the selloff seen after the weak Jobless Claims data, the US Dollar corrects higher and caps the pair's upside.
Gold pressures intraday lows amid a better mood
Gold makes a sharp U-turn in the American session and trades below $3,370 after testing $3,400 earlier in the day. News of a phone conversation between US Pres. Trump and Chinese Pres. Xi help the risk mood improve and make it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
US Pres. Trump: I asked Musk to leave Premium
United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday that he asked Elon Musk to leave the government, while defending the One Big Beautiful Bill:
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.